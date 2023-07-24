How To Remove A Piece Of Fish That's Stuck To Your Grill Without Ruining It

Without a doubt, the summer months are the perfect time to grill seafood. However, with all that grilling also comes plenty of mistakes in grilling seafood. For instance, you might not properly thaw your seafood or remove the bones from your fish. You might even get a piece of fish stuck to your grill.

Fortunately, even the most stubborn piece of fish can be pried from the grill without completely ruining its integrity. According to Dustin Green, head grill master and director at Weber Grill Academy, sticky fish are a common grilling mistake. He notes that even oiled fish can stick, but they will peel away, given time.

That said, some fish may be harder to remove than others — especially if you forgot to oil them prior to grilling — so if this happens to be the case with your next cookout, Green recommends using a spatula. "Turn [the spatula] over like a scraper and put it at the base of the fish," he explains. "Once at the base of the fish, very gently push away from your body to get the fish to lift." Sounds simple enough, right?