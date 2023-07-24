The McDonald's Breakfast Hack For Cheaper Hot Cakes Is Genius

TikTok has no shortage of viral food hacks. Many of these creative off-menu orders focus on McDonald's and propose numerous breakfast menu hacks. One such hack, courtesy of a TikTok user, shows consumers how to order plain McGriddle buns instead of hotcakes for a delicious and inexpensive breakfast alternative.

Traditionally, McGriddles are served as a breakfast sandwich, often utilizing some combination of sausage or another protein alongside egg and cheese. While the buns used to make McGriddles aren't the same as McDonald's highly coveted hotcakes, the official McDonald's website describes them as maple-infused mini cakes, which makes them a seamless substitution.

Generally speaking, McDonald's hotcakes ordered by themselves cost somewhere in the ballpark of $2.50. To compare, money-saving combos such as the Big Breakfast with hot cakes start at around $5.50. Despite the McGriddles sandwich typically costing $3.29 per sandwich or $4.49 per meal, the "bun only" order reportedly costs about $1, making it the most cost-effective breakfast option on its menu — especially if you only want pancakes.