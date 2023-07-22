How To Transform Dull Canned Vegetables Into Fantastic Fritters

Canned vegetables are great to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick dinner and haven't had time to go to the grocery store. The problem is that canned veggies are often a little bland. Well, not anymore!

Use canned vegetables to make fritters. The best part is this food hack is also an easy way to use leftover fresh veggies to avoid food waste. That several street foods from around the world, from Indian pakoras to Sicilian Panelle, are variations on the fritter shows its versatility.

Basically, you make a batter with cut vegetables, potatoes, or legumes and mix it with egg and flour. Then, fry it until crispy and golden. The beauty is in the versatility. Instead of frying in oil, you can air fry or bake them. If you prefer not to use wheat flour, use other types, such as corn or chickpea flour. If you want to keep it plant-based, make an egg substitute from chia seeds and water. The options are endless. Use virtually any combination of vegetables, herbs, and seasonings to create your own recipe.