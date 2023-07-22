Pizza Bombs Are The Viral Meal Filled With Epic Cheese Pulls

Whether you're a total cheese lover or are lactose-free but want to admire from afar, everyone can appreciate a good cheese pull. The visual marvel of gooey cheese stretching as far as possible became popular in the 2010s when everyone began posting their best food photos on Instagram. From the melty goodness of sharp cheddar inside a grilled cheese sandwich to the never-ending ribbon of mozzarella that falls from your deep-dish pizza slice, an epic cheese pull is one sign of a delicious meal.

However, not all recipes provide the satisfying stretch promised by the packaging. Sometimes hungry shoppers are disappointed by cheesy bread lacking cheese or met with the hollow casings of what could have been a delicious mozzarella stick. If you're gearing up for a meal full of cheesy goodness only to be left with the sad coagulation of a recipe that has seen better days, pizza bombs are the answer.

TikTok has made a name amongst foodies as the best place to find mouth-watering recipes while balling on a budget. One recipe for pizza bombs (bread stuffed with cheese and pizza toppings) posted on the platform has our mouths watering. Even better, it only calls for a few key ingredients. For those looking to up their snack game and guarantee a photo-worthy cheese pull every time, reach for a can of biscuit dough and your air fryer because you need to try this unique pizza recipe ASAP.