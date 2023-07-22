Pickled Walnuts Are The Missing Link On Your Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board often consists of cured meats paired with cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits, veggies, and sauces or spreads that are presented in an aesthetically pleasing way. It's a great shareable appetizer to enjoy with your significant other or a group of friends that mixes elements of savory, salty, sweet, and sour and varied textures of soft, chewy, and crunchy. The next time you build your own charcuterie board lineup for a party or social gathering, consider adding pickled walnuts to this smorgasbord.

Pickled walnuts add a salty brininess that complements strong cheeses such as the pungent English cheese Stilton. The acid of the pickling also offers a welcome flavor balance to meats and cheeses. Pickled walnuts can make a great accompaniment to any charcuterie board, but they partner especially well with Camembert and goat cheeses. Moreover, coupling pickled walnuts with a creamy soft cheese delivers a perfect counter of tastes and textures.