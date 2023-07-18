Fake Healthy Drinks You Should Think Twice About Before Buying Again

Sports beverages have long been hailed as the ultimate health drink, often offering much-needed rejuvenation during intense physical workouts. These drinks combine the effects of sugar in various formats, along with electrolytes and B vitamins to bring you the energy and hydration needed to complete a high-intensity exercise. Brands like Gatorade and Bodyarmor offer enticing flavors that seamlessly blend the joy of consumption with the efficacy required for an optimal workout. Sadly, these drinks can also contribute to weight gain, which is associated with diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers (via Harvard School of Public Health) .

Sports drinks like Gatorade are actually only most effective for people who engage in rigorous exercise for over an hour or more (via Harvard School of Public Health). It is for this reason that athletes may reach for Gatorade as they engage in strenuous exercise for hours on end. This high-intensity movement motivates the body to burn sugar and calories and, thus, helps them avoid weight gain. For the average individual? Drinking Gatorade or other sports drinks that contain sugar and high fructose corn syrup are well-documented to have negative effects on health when consumed in excess (via Cleveland Clinic)

It is also worth noting that some brands (like Gatorade) make use of artificial coloring to make their sports drinks brighter and more appealing. Some of these colors and dyes have been linked to many antagonistic health outcomes, especially when consumed on a regular basis by children (via OEHHA). Ouch.