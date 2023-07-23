Pudding Mix Is The Secret To Chewier Cookies

Pudding mix can be used for much more than just a quick creamy dessert — it's also a great way to add flavor and texture to baked goods. This is a trick known to home cooks and professional chefs alike. People have been adding it to cake mixes for extra moistness for some time, and now it's working its magic in cookies. Since instant pudding mix is essentially just modified cornstarch and sugar, it can be used to make super-chewy cookies. Cornstarch is a thickening agent that absorbs moisture, and the sugar also mixes with the water in the dough, which hampers gluten formation. This means your cookies will be soft and chewy not thin and crispy.

Because it comes in so many varieties, pudding mix can also add new layers of flavor to your cookies. Whatever kind of cookies you're making, you can get creative with pudding varieties to add complementary or pleasantly contrasting flavors. In a recent TikTok video demonstrating how to make pudding cookies, user @berberk777 adds white chocolate pudding mix, and people were quick to comment with their favorite pudding flavors to use. One person suggested cheesecake-flavored pudding, while another suggested banana pudding mix for a riff on banana bread.