The Most Unique Chip Flavors Ever To Grace Store Shelves
If you're anything like us, you've surely entered a grocery store once or twice, noticed a particular chip flavor on store shelves, and thought, "What the heck?" Actually, that's happened to us so often that we thought it might be a good idea to take some time to review the multitude of bizarre and wacky chip flavors released to date.
Now, we're sure we didn't cover every strange chip flavor here, but we can guarantee the ones that have made our list will likely leave you with more questions than answers by the end of this post. While we can't solve every mystery, it can be fun to pay homage to some of those funky chip flavors we've all seen lining store shelves, and even what customers thought of them upon release.
If that sounds like a good way to spend your time, stay tuned. We're unveiling some of the wildest, most unconventional, unique chip flavors ever to grace store shelves.
Pringles White Chocolate Crisps
White chocolate and potatoes? Ew, right? Well, not exactly.
Here's a surprising Pringles flavor that had us intrigued the moment we set eyes upon it. The Pringles White Chocolate Potato Crisps flavor instantly prompts both interest and thoughts of doubt all in one go. After all, no one would normally associate white chocolate with potatoes, so this flavor concept would sound ridiculous to most ears. Shockingly, however, most people really dig this flavor, with several hailing it as a success for its sweet and salty combination.
One reviewer loves that the chip flavor provides just the right amount of sweetness without being so over the top that it overwhelms the taste buds. Still, there are some who view this flavor as a total flop, but that opinion doesn't resonate with too many consumers. All in all, if you love sweet and salty flavors, then you might just get an unexpected kick out of this interestingly curious Pringles treat.
Lay's Milk Chocolate Covered Chips
Similar to Pringles White Chocolate Potato Crisps comes a flavor mashup from Lay's that seems to be after all you milk chocolate lovers out there. Originally launched for the holidays in 2013, Lay's Milk Chocolate Covered Potato Chips are yet another sweet and savory flavor variety that has raised quite a few eyebrows in the past.
Unlike the Pringles' white chocolate variety, these Lay's potato chips don't merely offer the essence of chocolate — they're drenched in it. The consensus on this one? It's another winner.
That's right — this unconventional flavor combo actually had people raving, and we even spotted one reviewer begging Lay's to bring this delicious flavor back. Apparently, the sweet and salty flavor really works, and people had mostly positive things to say about their experience whilst snacking away. As for those who didn't like them? We can't seem to find any. For the most part, it looks like this Lay's flavor truly rocks, despite the eccentricity of chocolate and potatoes.
Pringles Salt & Seaweed Chips
Pringles Salt & Seaweed, or as it is sometimes labeled, "Pringles Seaweed," can still be found online and is a quintessential head-scratcher for many chip fans. Most of us have never seen a seaweed-flavored chip on store shelves, and even if we had, we'd likely avoid it like the plague while simultaneously wondering whether those at the Pringles chip company have lost their minds.
Still, others more accustomed to eating seaweed may be a little more open to this unusual flavor variety. This unique snack is inspired by Japanese nori ("seaweed"), and the Pringles company tried hard to pack the same tasty umami flavor and green hue within each chip. The result is an interesting potato chip that garners as much "ew" as it does "ah," depending on the audience and their flavor palate.
So, is this flavor a total bust? That'll depend: If you've had seaweed before and love the taste, then you may really love this flavor.
Doritos Blue Grilled Steak Chips
Yes, blue-colored steak-flavored Doritos do exist — or at least, they did once upon a time. Whether these are still circulating somewhere around the world is unknown to us, but these limited-edition bags with screaming raptors on the front (an ode to the 2018 film "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom") contain a very captivating and peculiar chip flavor that left us wondering exactly how well these fared amongst the public.
These Doritos Blue Grilled Steak Flavored Chips come in a literal blue hue, but the fun doesn't stop there. Those who have tasted the chips remark they taste like beef, just maybe not in a grilled steak sort of way. One likened it to the sometimes artificial and strong flavor of a cheap beef broth, but we think this is partially due to the artificial flavoring and monosodium glutamate we spotted in the ingredients. The chips may overall seem like they were a wild stab at "steak" that just didn't quite hit the mark.
Lay's Cucumber Flavored Chips
Cucumber-flavored potato chips probably don't sound that intriguing to you, but when it comes to uniqueness, this flavor gets an A+. Despite the bland and notoriously mundane taste of cucumber, Lay's apparently deemed it worthy enough to douse over salty chips. Based on its name, we weren't expecting much from this one, but we still wanted to check in and gauge public opinion of this unconventional and curious chip flavor. Honestly, we weren't very surprised at what we found.
Many people really seem to hate this chip, though there are a select few who like its compelling taste. Comments range from disgust to intrigue, with only a handful claiming it tasty. So, if you do manage to get your hands on this bag of chips, know that its odd flavor probably won't knock your socks off. But if it does, consider yourself among the fortunate few.
Lay's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chips
If you love gooey grilled cheese melted in warm and comforting tomato soup, this Lay's potato chip flavor is likely to capture your attention. Lay's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup chips offer an exciting flavor mashup for cheese sandwich lovers, and we were genuinely interested to see whether Lay's had successfully pulled off this flavor combination.
Actually? They did. Well ... kind of. One YouTube reviewer doesn't seem to think they taste bad per se, but he does mention that the potato chips are quite heavy on the tomato flavor and light on the cheese flavor. For us, this is sorely disappointing as, after all, we all know that the grilled cheese is one of the most important parts of a grilled cheese and tomato soup meal.
Overall, we think this interesting flavor mashup was a worthy attempt by Lay's chipmakers to come up with something unique and interesting. Whether or not they stuck the landing is another story.
Lay's Cinnamon Bun Chips
If a cinnamon bun-flavored chip fails to captivate your interest and-slash-or elicit a baffled response, then we don't know what will. This brown-speckled crispy photo chip might sound like a wacky proposition, but if it's a dessert chip you want, then this might just fit the bill.
We'd assume the Lay's Cinnamon Bun chip would fall in the realm of satisfying vanilla-flavor with strong bursts of cinnamon landing on the tongue with a hint of butter. According to those who have tried the chip, the most exciting thing is that the specks of cinnamon are mildly noticeable — beyond that, these salty Lay's are mildly sweet with just a suggestion of cinnamon roll flavor and left many disappointed.
Even though this unique flavor isn't gross, it also doesn't give off strong cinnamon roll vibes, either. The results left fans discontented, though this is still a decent choice if you're looking for something unoffensively different.
Lay's Cappuccino Chips
If you love munching on a bag of chips with your coffee, then this, friends, is the perfect Lay's flavor for you. We admit that we weren't immediately impressed with the title on this one, because, after all, who would naturally recommend a coffee-flavored chip? However, after thinking it over a bit, we realized that salty snacks really do pair well with coffee, and thus, a cappuccino-flavored chip might not be so bad at all.
Released around 2014, this fascinating chip hit the shelves and yielded a split reaction. There are some who absolutely love the flavor combination, as it seems to contain the perfect amount of coffee flavor without veering too much on the sweet side. At the same time, the salty and crispy crunch of the chip remains, leaving previously dubious fans surprised and returning for more.
On the flip side, there are a few who simply weren't fans of this flavor; many seemed turned off by the mere idea before even sampling them. Nevertheless, it seems these were a bit more popular than expected, and for that, we can't be too mad.
Kettle Brand Maple Bacon Chips
Have you ever seen Kettle Brand's Maple and Bacon Chips lining store shelves? If you have, you might want to grab some next time you go grocery shopping. Apparently, they're all that and a bag of ... ahem ... chips.
So, what is it exactly about this particular flavor that has had everyone all in a huff? Well, for one, it's sprinkled with the flavors of warm maple syrup and crispy bacon. If that isn't enough, consider that this brand actually got this flavor spot on with both flavors melding perfectly together in the most delectable way.
Available since the summer of 2013, we're now having a bit more of a difficult time finding them on local store shelves. In fact, we don't even see them listed on the company's website as of the time of this post. This is a major bummer. Guess we'll have to petition Kettle Brand to bring them back.
Pringles Southern Biscuits & Gravy
Gravy biscuit chips sound so wrong and yet, somehow, so right. It isn't quite the same as a sweet-flavored chip where the mind has a hard time accepting the dynamic clash of the two flavors coming together in a unified way. Instead, the natural, salty flavor of biscuits and gravy on a fried potato crisp is a much easier flavor fusion to accept, despite the fact that it is still quite surprising and unique.
So, did this non-traditional 2015 "Do Us a Flavor" winner actually accomplish the deliciousness of a truly Southern biscuit and gravy meal? Judging by the rave reviews, we'd have to say it did. Reviewers exclaim that this bag of chips is indeed delicious. People seem to think Lay's captures the flavors perfectly, creating just the right flavor balance that encompasses all the comfort and taste that comes from perfectly cooked biscuits and gravy.
Pringles Pecan Pie
Pringles pulled off yet another one of their sweet renditions of a potato chip, and many were just as perplexed as we were at the release of this one. Let loose around 2013, the Pringles Pecan Pie chip was undoubtedly met with eye rolls, smirks, and plenty of heads wagging in annoyance at what once again seems like another random stab in the dark at achieving the perfect sweet Pringles flavor.
Want to know something shocking? While this Pringles pecan pie flavor didn't quite exhibit the nuttiness one might hope for, it seemed to fare rather well amongst fans. A couple liken it to the taste of warm waffles with butter and syrup or even something you'd enjoy at an early morning diner. Either way, both non-pecan pie fans and pecan pie aficionados alike seem to agree that this Pringles flavor isn't as gross as it sounds; in fact, it's rather enjoyable.
Mountain Dew Doritos
Yay or nay? Doritos had our mind split when it came to this one. At first blush, the idea of Mountain Dew and Doritos is absolutely appalling, to say the least. But then we considered the cool and slightly sour citrus flavors that Mountain Dew exhibits and thought, "Hey, maybe this could actually work."
Despite the fact that this flavor could literally swing either way, the consensus on this 2020 Australian release seems to be that it tastes rather scrumptious. This could be due to the fact that a sweet hint of lime isn't totally unfamiliar to other chip flavors. Test tasters really found themselves enjoying this bag of soda pop flavored Doritos, even despite reservations they may have had in the beginning. Thus, if you skipped out on Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos just because of the off-putting name, you may have unknowingly deprived yourself of a truly remarkable experience.
Lay's Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese
Well, this one sounds good to the ears, doesn't it? Sure, it's weird and all given that a potato chip isn't usually named after a dinner entrée, but a bacon mac and cheese flavor can't be too bad, can it?
Actually, no, it can't. People who have tried these chips love them, and we aren't just saying that. Review after review praises these for being the cream of the crop when it comes to unique potato chip flavors, and it has fans returning for more. Fanatics seem to love the essence of both cheese and bacon together, though many proclaim that the chip is heavier on the "cheesy" aspect than the bacon. Nevertheless, if you're a true mac and cheese fan or even a cheddar chip lover, these are sure to rock your world from the very first bite –that is, of course, if you can manage to get your hands on them.
Lay's Wasabi Ginger
If the name of this interesting flavor puzzles you a bit, don't be so quick to walk away. Yes, wasabi has a reputation for being potent and spicy, and yes, ginger is an acquired taste, but seriously, folks — people seem to really enjoy this very unique option for a potato chip.
Those who have taken a chance on the chip submitted in the Lay's "Do Me a Flavor" challenge by a nurse in New Jersey describe it as exceptionally tasty with just a touch of heat, though not enough to make it too spicy. Its flavor is distinct and can be pretty hard to describe so we weren't able to find many elaborate details concerning its taste. Nevertheless, this captivating chip offering has managed to win over the hearts of fans, leaving us shocked and surprised. We certainly didn't expect this one to exceed expectations the way it did upon release back in 2014, but apparently, its flavor packed mass appeal.
Pringles White Chocolate Peppermint
Pringles chips with a coating of white chocolate peppermint? Ummm, sure ... why not? Obviously created with a hint of Christmas spirit in mind, this compelling take on Pringles is a bit different from the plain white chocolate flavor. Indeed, this Pringles flavor is graced with a minty essence that might leave you wondering how 2012 fans took it when Pringles rolled out arguably one of their most controversial and eyebrow-raising flavors yet.
The results? As you might expect, people were less than pleased. The peppermint and potato chip just didn't work out, and a couple of the reviews included people claiming to have lost all faith in humanity. Jeez.
We could say Pringles had it coming with this one, but we suppose you've got to at least try everything once. It was a swing and a miss on this one, Pringles.
Pringles Ketchup Chips
Ketchup-y potato chips? Eh, that sounds like it could work? After all, the flavor combo certainly doesn't hit the ears as offensively as some of the others we've talked about, especially since many people are often more than willing to drizzle ketchup on potatoes when they're in a french fry or hash brown format. But is that enough to make people return for more?
From what we've read, maybe not quite. Pringles Ketchup Chips are said to taste exactly as they sound, and because of that, you'll need to really like ketchup to devour a tin of this one. As a result, the consensus on whether these are actually "good" seems to be split between "yes, very" and "meh." Still, we'll admit that we haven't found anyone claiming that they taste like complete trash. That, in and of itself, is pretty encouraging.
If you happen to find this grab in Canada or elsewhere, at least give it a try and see what you think. If you're a major ketchup fan, you might just stumble upon your new favorite snack.
Kettle Brand Pepperoncini Chips
Pepperoncinis already have their own unique, vinegary flavor which, in our opinion, lends itself perfectly to the already salty flavor of a potato chip. That's why we were a little more than excited to see this flavor rolled out, and even more excited to know that, as of the time that this post was written, the flavor still exists in some markets.
Reviewers love the vinegary flavor paired with the crunch of the chips without being overwhelmed by too much spice. Still, one review we came across critiqued the chip for being a little less than bold when compared to a real pepperoncini, but that's to be expected. All in all, the Kettle Brand Pepperoncini flavor is a force to be reckoned with and, for the most part, received positive reviews upon release. Unique, vinegary, salty, and delicious? We'll take it.