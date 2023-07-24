The Step You Should Never Skip When Grilling Kebabs

Kebabs are an excellent way to change up your grill session from traditional options like burgers, hot dogs, or the many cuts of steak. The mix of meat, veggies, and other grillables can provide a delicious and balanced meal for those relaxing summer cookouts. However, many miss one vital step, which can make a huge difference in your final results.

It's as simple as soaking the wooden skewers you'll use. Submerge them in cool water for 20 minutes or more before loading them up. This allows plenty of time for the wood to soak the water deep into its core, which will help prevent the skewers from burning when they hit the grill. Unsoaked skewers are prone to quickly catching fire over the high heat, which can burn your food or cause your kebab to fall apart. In contrast, soaked ones can stand up to the flames longer, allowing you to finish cooking without any unexpected flare-ups.

Naturally, this tip only applies to those using wooden skewers. Those with reusable metal ones won't have to worry about soaking them, though grill chefs should still be careful not to burn themselves when handling them.