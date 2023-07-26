Japanese-Style Potato Salad Recipe

Summertime means potato salad time. But after so many cookouts and picnics, you've probably had your fair share of classic potato salad. It might just be time to try something different, something fun, something like Catherine Brookes' Japanese-style potato salad. This recipe adds some distinct flavor to your big cookout.

Among the assortment of lip-smacking ingredients in this potato salad is rice wine vinegar. "It gives the potato salad an extra bit of tang and sourness that cuts through the creaminess," explains Brookes. You also have ham, eggs, and veggies to make this a rather filling side that pops with flavor.

While you can experiment with all sorts of ingredients in your potato salad, you owe it to yourself and your cookout crew to dial in this recipe and make it a standard for every group gathering. Or you can just make it for yourself and turn on all your tastebuds.