Here's What Happened To Noshi After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noshi appeared on Season 14 Episode 21 of "Shark Tank," which aired in May 2023. Founded by Tomo Delaney, the brand aimed to tackle kids' picky eating with healthy "Food Paint" that would allow them to decorate their food before eating it. The idea came to Delaney when a family friend suggested the solution to his children's picky eating habits might be presenting food as fun and colorful (via Shark Tank Blog). A former fashion photographer, Delaney loved the idea, and soon after began working on Noshi Food Paint.

On the show, Delaney spoke about going from stay-at-home dad to family bread-winner when his wife was forced to leave her job after contracting long COVID. This motivated Delaney to go all-in on the Noshi idea he'd been working on for years. In his pitch, Delaney riffed on an all-too-familiar moment for most parents — when a child says "no" to their food. Right off the bat, he promised his edible Food Paint would help picky eaters get more excited about eating. With Noshi, Delaney wanted to ask the question: What if we encourage kids to play with their food in a healthy way?

Delaney initially introduced 3 flavors: strawberry, blueberry, and peach. The Food Paints are all certified USDA Organic and made with simple natural food colorings and flavorings like beet powder and fruit purées, with no harmful preservatives added. They are packaged in small tubes designed for drawing and coloring food. While not all of the Sharks were fans, Mark Cuban chose to invest.