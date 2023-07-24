13 Iconic African Foods You Have To Try Before You Die

Most people will not deny that food is one of the most significant markers of a culture and its people. However, when it comes to the global banquet table, some regions are more easily relegated to the margins — this can often be said for Africa. The importance of food and its relationship to a people's traditions and heritage cannot be understated. Whether the food facilitates connection, is related to a story of historical, political, or religious evolution, is consumed in spaces of mourning or celebrating, or is simply used as sustenance, it is an essential component of culture. Read on to find some of the most delicious African foods you have to try before you die. (And remember that African cuisine has had an undeniable influence on soul food in the U.S. South, too.)

In order to map out some of the most iconic foods across the continent, it is important to highlight that the continent consists of five regions, namely: Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, and Central Africa. Countries in the same region often share some elements of historic, cultural, and culinary heritage, with some differences coming down to minor variations in ingredients or methods of preparation.