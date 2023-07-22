Melting Marshmallows On The Stove? Go Low And Slow
Marshmallows are a chewy, sticky delight that make a great addition to certain desserts. Even so, some home chefs choose to do without the sweet treats because they struggle with the perfect melting method. If you happen to have a fire pit in your backyard, they can be heated up in the same manner as you create S'mores. But if this isn't an option, the stove might be the best choice you have in effectively accomplishing this feat.
To successfully melt marshmallows on the stove, use an oversized pan and low heat. It's also important to melt them slowly to minimize the messiness marshmallows are known for. To prevent them from sticking, it's vital to grease the pan and stir its contents as the marshmallows melt. Depending on your recipe, you can choose to add butter or milk to the pan, but if those aren't needed, you should still opt for water. Fortunately, there's a fairly easy way to make sure those marshmallows melt.
Make a double boiler for easy melting
You could also use an existing double boiler or craft one using two various-sized pots, one larger than the other. The smaller pot will sit inside the first one to house marshmallows, while the larger pot will be filled with water, though not high enough for the first pot to touch. When you finish, you'll have perfect marshmallows to use in one of the plentiful recipes that call for them. Just be careful — melting foods that are high in sugar causes them to be hot.
Whether the decision to whip up a marshmallow treat was unexpected, or you simply forgot to pick them up at the store, there's nothing worse than having a craving you can't fulfill. Fortunately, marshmallows can be made from scratch if you have the right ingredients on hand. According to celebrity chef Alton Brown, you need gelatin, granulated sugar, corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch, and a nonstick spray. You'll have to be patient though, as the process takes nearly five hours to perfect. For more information, check out how marshmallows are really made.
Once you have your melted marshmallows, you can use them to make a slew of sweets. If you have cereal on hand, you can create a cereal marshmallow bar, similar to Rice Krispy treats. Another potential choice is a mousse, which is made with mini marshmallows, caster sugar, double cream, and a fruit of choice.