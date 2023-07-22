Melting Marshmallows On The Stove? Go Low And Slow

You could also use an existing double boiler or craft one using two various-sized pots, one larger than the other. The smaller pot will sit inside the first one to house marshmallows, while the larger pot will be filled with water, though not high enough for the first pot to touch. When you finish, you'll have perfect marshmallows to use in one of the plentiful recipes that call for them. Just be careful — melting foods that are high in sugar causes them to be hot.

Whether the decision to whip up a marshmallow treat was unexpected, or you simply forgot to pick them up at the store, there's nothing worse than having a craving you can't fulfill. Fortunately, marshmallows can be made from scratch if you have the right ingredients on hand. According to celebrity chef Alton Brown, you need gelatin, granulated sugar, corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch, and a nonstick spray. You'll have to be patient though, as the process takes nearly five hours to perfect. For more information, check out how marshmallows are really made.

Once you have your melted marshmallows, you can use them to make a slew of sweets. If you have cereal on hand, you can create a cereal marshmallow bar, similar to Rice Krispy treats. Another potential choice is a mousse, which is made with mini marshmallows, caster sugar, double cream, and a fruit of choice.