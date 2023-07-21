The Best Ice Cream Shops In The US, According To Mashed Staff

When the summer sun is bearing down and cooling refreshment in the form of a frozen treat is all that will suffice, ice cream is the natural go-to. Sure, you could head to the grocery store and grab a pint from the freezer section, but there's something special about walking into an ice cream shop, gazing down at the array of colorful flavors, and ordering a couple of hefty scoops of the creamy treat — with or without a cone.

The food scene in the United States looks radically different than it did a century ago. We have fast-food drive-thrus and food delivery that can be ordered straight to our door via a smartphone. Yet, ice cream shops remain a nostalgic throwback to a different time. Yes, we now have more ways to pay for those scoops than just cash, but so much about the ice cream shop has remained unchanged.

To celebrate this delectable treat, the Mashed staff rounded up a list of our favorite ice cream shops in the country. Visit these ice cream parlors and you'll find unique flavors and a bounty of toppings, all of them guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.