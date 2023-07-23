Clear Pumpkin Pie Gives New Meaning To Food Transparency

It may not feel like it just yet, but autumn is fast-approaching. And we all know what that means — the season of pumpkin everything is on the horizon. As pumpkin spice has become the most beloved flavor of fall, more and more foods are available in the sweet and spicy flavor. Nevertheless, we can all agree that no matter how many pumpkin-flavored items are on the market, one quintessential autumnal baked good remains the most classic.

While the bakery item itself is an old standby, there are more than a few ways to make a pumpkin pie. However, this season, pumpkin pie is getting a makeover. Don't worry. This new twist on the old staple won't change the taste much. Instead, this variant is more about the look. Sure, the classic holiday flavors may be familiar, but you may not recognize this pie. In fact, you may not see it at all. Get ready for some pumpkin pie that's a bit more on the transparent side.