Japanese-Style Hot Dog Recipe

Fans of classic hot dogs and Japanese-inspired flavors can unite on this fusion Japanese-style hot dog recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Patterson Watkins. As the name suggests, these wieners veer away from what one might expect to see on a hot dog; instead of tasting ketchup, relish, or Chicago-style fixins' on these dogs, you'll run into ingredients like wasabi-infused onions, Kewpie mayo, and pickled ginger.

Watkins herself is a big fan of a loaded hot dog, and these Japanese-style ones are no exception. "The copious toppings, the bite-snap of a good dog, the inevitable mess...so satisfying," Watkins describes. "For me, the balance of savory, umami, zesty, and sweet is a real palate pleaser." So, what exactly makes these dogs Japanese-style? It's not any single ingredient that does the trick, but rather a culmination of ingredients that come together in a beautifully harmonious way. According to Watkins, "Everything from the wasabi butter onions to the pickled ginger to the duo-drizzle of sauces" plays a factor in influencing the Japanese flavor profile, and as a whole, she notes that this recipe "is an ode to what makes Japanese cuisine so deliciously awesome."