The Freezer Trick For Perfectly Runny Fried Eggs

A perfectly cooked, runny fried egg is a work of art on a breakfast plate. From the set (though not rubbery) white to the luscious, still-liquid yolk, it's a taste and textural pleasure. Still, as home cooks know, it can be easier said than done. But one easy trick may revolutionize your next sunny-side-up breakfast.

Chef Michael Gallina creates his fried eggs by first freezing them (still in their shells) for at least two days and then thawing them before use. He tells The Kitchn this process leaves the white unaffected but produces a "gel-like" texture in the yolk that he calls "egg butter." They're then fried as usual, with the yolk gently warmed by basting with butter or other fat from the pan. The science behind the technique stems from the water and proteins that make up the egg yolk. When frozen, the water forms ice crystals, which permanently alter the proteins around them. Even when thawed and cooked, these modified proteins maintain a distinctive texture, which can almost take on a sauce-like character.