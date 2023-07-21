Lana Del Rey Working At Waffle House Is The Opposite Of Summertime Sadness

Despite being a world-famous, New York-born singer who now spends most of her time at one of her California homes, Lana Del Rey is doing some time as a waitress in an Alabama town. One of her Instagram fan accounts posted a surprising video and photos of the singer in Florence, Alabama, performing the unexpected job of Waffle House server. Fans were thrilled, with one commenting on the video, "She's so real," and another, "She seems to be a humble sweetheart!!!" Others planned road trips to the location in search of her. "Where is [it] I have to go?" wrote one Del Rey devotee.

Del Rey hasn't revealed why she was wearing a uniform and name tag, but one fan who took a photo with her claims they were gifted to her by the employees. After putting it on, she served customers behind the counter and took lots of selfies with fans. She's turned up in several places in Florence over the past week, thrilling fans who have encountered her. One fan posted a photo of the singer after sitting next to her at a nail salon, while another posted a Facebook video after running into Del Rey on the street.

Her new song "Paris, Texas" on her most recent album features the lyrics "I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand. Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama," leading some to wonder if she's in town working on a music video.