Here's What Happened To Honey Bunchies After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" viewers may recall Kendra Bennett's seemingly "Top Gun"-inspired presentation for Honey Bunchies. It was featured in Season 14 Episode 20, which aired on April 14, 2023. Bennett appeared, dressed in a company tee shirt and her father's bomber jacket to present her family business — tapping into her dad's history as a fighter pilot, and her family's united efforts to recreate the snack her mother had lovingly made for him decades before.

Bennett, who hails from Colorado, explained that the story behind honey energy bars began when her dad, Ed Payne, was serving in Vietnam, and the candy bars he tried eating to stave off hunger from one meal to the next spiked his blood sugar in unsustainable ways. Her mother created an alternative: a peanut and honey-based snack that Payne could happily — and safely — eat. Many years later, he tried to recreate the bars but never quite nailed it. In the attempt, he came up with a slightly different recipe, which he christened "Honey Bunchies" after the pet name he used for his wife.

Shortly after, Payne started selling his new creation, beginning with door-to-door sales. The family got in on the business, and they started marketing the bars wherever they could. Before appearing on "Shark Tank," they had found their way into local Whole Foods and 7-Elevens but were looking for more capital to build the business.