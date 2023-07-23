Your Chicken Salad Deserves A Curried Twist

Whether you're trying to think of new quick and easy lunch ideas, or are looking up the best cold dinners for hot summer days, you may eventually find yourself considering chicken salad. But it is one of those foods where the gap between mediocre and fantastic is vast. So if you've been looking for a way to liven up your basic chicken salad recipe so it's actually exciting enough to look forward to for dinner, it's time to open up the spice cupboard.

Though some people swear that the secret ingredient you should be adding to your chicken salad is pickle juice, if you're not a pickle person, or are looking for something even bolder, then it's time to consider curry powder. Curry powder can add a lot of depth of flavor to your chicken salad in an instant, thanks to the fact that curry powder is actually a blend of many different spices, usually including things like turmeric, coriander, and cumin. The heat level can vary, and you can even make your own curry powder blend, customizing it with your favorite seasonings. Remember, chicken and mayonnaise on their own can be pretty bland, so don't be afraid to add plenty of curry powder to yours the next time you make a batch. It's a combination so delicious, that it's even been served to royalty.