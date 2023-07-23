You Should Be Sipping Cardamaro, A Wine-Infused Aperitif

One of the summer's delights is extending your leisure time. Where there's extra leisure, some cocktail experimentation usually follows. Several Italian coastal favorites have garnered quite a following in recent years, particularly Aperol and limoncello spritzes. However, there's another lesser-known aperitif beckoning us this summer.

Cardamaro is derived from a particular type of cardoon (the Nizza Monferrato) that is typical in the cuisine of Italy's Piedmont region. Cardoons are relatives of the artichoke and sunflower, whose edible portions look like celery when prepared. Midway between a flower and vegetable, cardoons taste like somewhat bitter artichokes, and the Nizza Monferrato has a particularly delicate flavor, which shines through in Cardamaro, with only a hint of bitterness.

The spirit is a kind of amaro, but Italy is home to a wide range of amaro liqueurs, and Cardamaro is lighter than many others. Cardamaro has an unusual formulation; It incorporates both high-proof alcohol, which is mixed with Nizza Monferrato cardoon, blessed thistle, and other botanicals, and then mixed with sweetened Moscato wine.