Why You Should Slather Your Chicken With Jam

Most chicken lovers have enjoyed honey barbecue, sweet and sour, and honey garlic either as a marinade, topping, or dipping sauce for their chicken. Jam, on the other hand, is less common — but it can be used in the same way as many other sweet condiments for a flavorful kick, giving your favorite barbecue sauce some serious competition.

In addition to providing that crave-worthy sweet-and-salty flavor combo, adding jam to your chicken can give you more control over how much added sugar and salt goes into your meal. Plus, there are many ways to customize a chicken and jam dish, allowing you to create your own recipes. Try making a jam glaze and brushing it over your baked, seasoned chicken — you might even try replacing your summer barbecue sauce with jam. Or make a jam marinade and cook the chicken in it instead. Any type of jam will do, but you might find the best flavor with apricot and berry jams, based on the multitude of online recipes that use these flavors.