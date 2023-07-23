Pluots Are A Hybrid Fruit That Emerged In The '80s

Pluots are a type of fruit that is a hybrid of plums and apricots. They were developed in the 1980s by Floyd Zaiger, a well-known fruit breeder in California. Pluots are known for their unique flavor and appearance, combining the sweetness of plums with the tartness of apricots. They typically have smooth skin and come in various colors, ranging from green to red to purple. The flesh of pluots is juicy and can appear yellow, pink, or red, depending on the variety.

Like plums and apricots, pluots have a high nutritional value. They are a good source of vitamins A and C, dietary fiber, and antioxidants. Pluots can be eaten fresh as a snack; used in various recipes such as salads, desserts, or jams; and can even be dried like other stone fruits.

It's worth noting that there are different varieties of pluots, each with its own distinct characteristics, flavor, texture, and ripening time. Some popular pluot varieties include Dapple Dandy, Flavor Grenade, Flavor King, and Splash.