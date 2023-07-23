Best Sandwich Options At (Almost) Every Fast Food Chain

You've gotta appreciate the history of the sandwich. Legend has it that one John Montagu couldn't be bothered to stop gambling long enough to eat. Instead, he gets around the need for such niceties as forks and knives, and even plates, by having his cook slap together a couple of pieces of bread with a hunk of meat in the middle so he could hold it with one hand. Voilà! The sandwich is born. It even carries his name or, rather, his title, as Montagu was known as the Earl of Sandwich. This town in England definitely gives the bread-and-meat concoction a better name than what it could have been saddled with, given that Montagu was such a prolific gambler.

Much has happened since the mid-1700s when Montagu popularized the first sandwich. Who would have thought that whole restaurants would spring up all over the world centered on sandwiches? There is also a spirited debate going on about what exactly constitutes a sandwich? Is a hamburger a sandwich? How about a hot dog on a bun? And given that Montagu slid slices of meat between the bread, would vegetable sandwiches also qualify in his book? Or must they be given a different moniker to keep things on the up and up? While we don't profess to have the answers to those questions, what we do have is a list of the best sandwiches you can get at almost every fast food restaurant you could ever find.