The Brand Behind Disney And Costco's Iconic Churros

What do Costco and Disney parks have in common? If you thought of long lines and lots of very excited people waiting to eat snacks, you're not wrong. But, the retailer and chain of amusement parks have yet another common denominator: churros. That's right, the delicious cinnamon sugar treat that you can smell all the way from Fantasyland is now more accessible than ever, thanks to this viral discovery. Theme park influencers and foodies alike are taking to social media to share the news that Tio Pepe's Churros distribute to both Costco and Disney — and with a little luck, you might be able to get your hands on a box of your own.

Die-hard fans of Costco and Disney will argue that Tio Pepe's are the best churros in the US, going to great lengths to score one after a long day of park hopping or bulk shopping. But the prices of these popular churros widely vary depending on where you buy them. If you score a hot and ready churro from inside a Disney park, get ready to pay upwards of $5 for one. At Costco's food courts, you only need $1.49 to enjoy the twisted dessert. According to Instagram user @emma.on.the.ball and other creators, it might be worth asking your local Costco food court to fork over a box of frozen Tio Pepe's to take home. You will save money and time, not to mention all the possibilities for delicious recipes featuring the fan-favorite churro brand.