12 Aspartame-Free Beverages To Drink When You're Feuding With Diet Soda

If you need caffeine and want to give up diet soda, why not give coffee a go? Coffee comes in a variety of rich and robust roasts, giving you ample opportunity to get your hands on something that suits your taste buds. Not only this, but you can dress coffee up in a number of ways, whether you're a milk-and-sugar type of person or like to take it straight. Whatever the case, you can rely on coffee to give you the energy boost you need while also providing a few health benefits without all the artificial ick that usually accompanies your standard can of diet soda.

Trying to avoid caffeine? Don't worry. Decaf coffee tastes just as good, and comes in many of the fun flavors and varieties you'd expect from a standard brew. Decaf also comes with a plethora of health benefits similar to that of normal coffee, including the reduction of the risk of premature death, and a wide range of antioxidants (via Healthline).

Though coffee has benefits, limit your intake, especially if you choose to drink the traditionally caffeinated variety. According to Mayo Clinic, consuming too much caffeine on a regular basis can have its own set of negative effects such as irritability, muscle tremors, and insomnia. Also, if you're pregnant, be sure to only consume 200 milligrams of caffeine a day, if you reach for it at all.