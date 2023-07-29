Bonbons And Truffles Are Not The Same Thing

Bonbons have been around since the 1800s in France, though originally all small candies — or candied nuts or fruits — were referred to as bonbons. Modern truffles and bonbons we know today came about in the 19th Century after Joseph Fry invented the solid chocolate bar, which could then be melted down to make a hard coating.

While there are plenty of chocolatiers who claim a truffle must be coated in a thin layer of tempered chocolate before being rolled in the cocoa powder, others say this isn't a necessary step. Diane Haase, who owns Truffle Me! told Mashed that one mistake everyone makes with chocolate truffles is attempting to do this at home. "It is not necessary to temper chocolate for it to taste amazing. It's all about the look of the chocolate. I temper my chocolate because I have a truffle business, but for making truffles for yourself and friends you don't need to temper it," she said.

Making truffles yourself is even an more special gift than a store-bought box of fancy chocolates. As Martha Stewart's chocolate truffle recipe demonstrates, whipping up a batch of delectable truffles at home is easy. You can make these treats with just five ingredients, no tempering needed.