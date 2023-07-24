Trader Joe's Cookies Are Being Recalled For A Rocky Reason
Usually, shopping at Trader Joe's is relaxing, thanks to the chain's highly curated range of products. However, that shopping experience is quite a bit less relaxing when news breaks about product recalls. Pay close attention especially if you have a sweet tooth. Trader Joe's latest recall concerns two kinds of cookies — the Almond Windmill cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies — and the potential inclusion of rocks.
According to the statement released on the Trader Joe's website, the recall affects Almond Windmill cookies with a sell-by date between October 19 and 21, 2023, and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies with a sell-by date between October 17 and 21, 2023. The batches of cookies potentially contain rocks, triggering the recall. As is the case with most recalls, customers with affected products in their possession should either return them to the store or throw them away. With all that being said, this particular recall leaves us wondering how exactly rocks ended up in Trader Joe's cookies.
Trader Joe's latest recall leaves cookie lovers between rock and a hard place
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time people have found rocks in their store-bought food. In 2021, for example, Conagra recalled its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots after two consumers sustained dental damage from rocks found in their food. No one seemed to have an explanation as to how the rocks ended up in the tots to begin with.
Similarly, Trader Joe's has not offered any sort of explanation for its cookie recall. However, food inspection service Mekitec says rocks can sometimes end up in foods with raw ingredients like fruits, veggies, and nuts like almonds. Furthermore, Food Online notes that, while almonds go through metal detectors and visual inspections, some small rocks may slip through unnoticed.
Considering how both of the recalled Trader Joe's cookies contain almonds, this seems to be the most likely explanation, but we can't know for sure unless the grocery chain makes an official announcement. In the meantime, be sure to check the sell-by dates on your cookies, and maybe think twice about eating almonds.