Trader Joe's Cookies Are Being Recalled For A Rocky Reason

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time people have found rocks in their store-bought food. In 2021, for example, Conagra recalled its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots after two consumers sustained dental damage from rocks found in their food. No one seemed to have an explanation as to how the rocks ended up in the tots to begin with.

Similarly, Trader Joe's has not offered any sort of explanation for its cookie recall. However, food inspection service Mekitec says rocks can sometimes end up in foods with raw ingredients like fruits, veggies, and nuts like almonds. Furthermore, Food Online notes that, while almonds go through metal detectors and visual inspections, some small rocks may slip through unnoticed.

Considering how both of the recalled Trader Joe's cookies contain almonds, this seems to be the most likely explanation, but we can't know for sure unless the grocery chain makes an official announcement. In the meantime, be sure to check the sell-by dates on your cookies, and maybe think twice about eating almonds.