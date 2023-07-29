Stop Throwing Away Leftover Biscuit Scraps

Imagine a world where every last bit of biscuit dough is put to good use, resulting in perfectly circular biscuits that leave no dough behind. No more off-cuts go to waste when you bake your scraps with your biscuits. The process of making these scrap-free biscuits is simple. Starting with your favorite biscuit recipe, roll the dough into a large, uniform slab. Transfer the whole slab to a prepared baking sheet, use a biscuit cutter to make circles — leaving all the scraps in place — and bake.

This technique is used by Erika Council at Bomb Biscuits in Atlanta as a way to utilize all the dough and save time. Further, with this method, you avoid re-rolling the dough, which can potentially cause the biscuits to become overworked and tough. Erika learned the trick from her grandmother and uncle, telling Garden and Gun "The adults would get the actual biscuits and the kids would get the scraps, which was fine with us."

The final result? Tender uniformly-shaped biscuits that leave nothing behind. The scraps form the perfect biscuit-shaped spoon to dip into jam or to scoop up your favorite homemade gravy. For those who find this method a bit intimidating, you can also try baking your uniquely shaped scraps separately while still yielding a no-waste result.