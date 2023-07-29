The Salt Step You Shouldn't Skip For Crisp Homemade Pickles

The height of summer means you're probably preparing to harvest the garden-fresh fruits — and vegetables — of your labor. If you have a surplus of cucumbers, you might be searching for ways to use them or ensure you can enjoy the taste of summer during the colder months. Homemade refrigerator pickles are one perfect way to accomplish this, but sometimes they are water-logged, bland, and lack that satisfying crunch. Salt, the kitchen workhorse, can help.

After prepping your cucumbers by giving them a quick wash and slicing them into chips or spears, whichever you prefer, you should salt them before pickling. Cucumbers are around 96% water. Salt will draw out much of that water and firm the pectins, resulting in crispy, crunchy homemade pickles. However, use pickling salt, as it doesn't contain iodine, which can cause pickles to be darker than desired.

For quick pickles, sprinkle a few tablespoons of pickling salt over your cucumbers, let them sit for a few hours, then rinse them in cold water and proceed with the pickling process. However, if you want to all but guarantee crisp pickles, toss your cucumbers in salt, cover, and let them hang out in the fridge overnight. This step helps them stay crunchy by allowing more of the cucumbers' natural moisture to leach out before pickling. After their overnight rest, rinse the cukes under cold water, and carry on as usual.