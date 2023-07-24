Aldi UK Throws Major Shade At The Twitter X Rebrand

Although the internet is always evolving, we aren't always too thrilled about those changes. Twitter has changed drastically since being bought out by Elon Musk, with MIT Technology Review reporting that more than 1.3 million users had left the platform within Musk's first month.

However, those who have stayed have continued with their usual internet shenanigans — namely, trolling others. Upon hearing about Musk rebranding Twitter as X Corp., Aldi UK took the opportunity to roast the decision. The brand tweeted, "Now launching AldX. It's the same as Aldi; We just fancied a change." Within just three hours, the post received more than 187,000 views and 3,600 likes.

Twitter jokes aside, Aldi has seen its fair share of change over the years, from store policies to public opinion. For the most part, these changes have worked out well for Aldi, helping it evolve into the beloved grocery chain it is today.