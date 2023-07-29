Why You Should Store Cherries With The Stems On

Cherries are one of the ultimate summer treats. Not only is it the time of the year when they are at their peak in terms of growing and flavor, but they are refreshing, delicious, and, according to WebMD, packed with nutrients like fiber, minerals, and vitamins C, A, and K. Much of their beauty lies in their fleeting nature, which is more than enough reason people should enjoy them as much as they can once they start hitting supermarket shelves.

People make a few common mistakes with cherries, but perhaps the most important thing to remember is how to store them properly. If they spoil in your fridge before you can eat them, an angel loses its wings. Thankfully, there are some great tips you can use at home to help keep those cherries plump and fresh — and believe it or not, it all starts with the stems. Here's why: Cherry stems are the fruit's natural protection against moisture exposure, the number one culprit in causing spoilage. You may think you're making someone's life a bit easier by pre-discarding something inedible, but you're inviting mold and bacteria to fester in the exposed cherry top.

Even if you've done everything else right, like removing any excess moisture before storing and keeping cherries in a perforated plastic bag for airflow, there is no eliminating moisture from the fridge, meaning stemless cherries are always at risk.