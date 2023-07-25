We Believe In Cher's New Gelato Brand

Though Cher has had numerous business ventures throughout her tenure as an award-winning performer, including clothing lines, perfume, and dozens of advertising spots, she has never ventured into the world of ice cream before. That is until she announced through her official Instagram account that she would be launching Cherlato, a gelato brand that the multi-platinum recording artist claims is five years in the making.

The announcement from the 77-year-old musician came with the succinct caption, "Yep, this is real... I'm launching my gelato... Watch out LA!" This seems to suggest that the brand plans to launch first in Los Angeles, California, though many of Cher's diehard fans are hoping the delicious frozen treats will extend their availability throughout the country and beyond very soon. The video which Cher shared features a glimpse at the Cherlato-mobile, a decked-out ice cream truck with a full wrap of beautiful vibrant colors, emblazoned with the image of Cher enjoying a scoop of her frozen dessert. Her hit song "Believe" plays its iconic synth as the video circles the vehicle.

On the brand's first official Instagram, the company detailed its creation from idea to gelato brand. Cher partnered with ice cream company Giapo to create her brand of gelato, taste-testing and perfecting the idea over the past few years.