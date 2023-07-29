Why José Andrés Recommends Grilling Vegetables With The Skin On

When you're looking to finesse your cooking techniques, one of the best ways is to look to the world's best chefs. There's no doubt that José Andrés is among them. His years of experience in the kitchen have led to one key tip for grilling vegetables — keep the skin on.

Andrés told Food & Wine his use of the technique traces back to his roots in Spain's Catalonia region. There, eggplants are grilled whole, which allows the tougher skin to protect the delicate flesh inside. It also keeps the eggplant's interior from drying out over the heat before it can properly soften. Whole eggplants are generally grilled over medium-low heat for between 30 minutes and an hour, depending on their size.

He's also a fan of grilling corn on the cob, a veggie that comes individually wrapped in protective skin for the grill. The husk helps protect the corn kernels while they gently cook via steaming and soak up the smoky flavor of the grill. Corn is also easier to shuck and clean when cooked compared to when raw.