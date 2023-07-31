The Pimm's Cup Cocktail Has Taken Many Boozy Forms

In the 1930s, Davies, who distributed Pimm's throughout the British empire, introduced Pimm's No. 2 Cup, which used Scotch, and Pimm's No. 3 Cup, which utilized brandy as the base. But he wasn't done yet. The advent of Pimm's No. 4 Cup, which featured rum, came in 1935. It was marketed as a wintertime beverage in contrast to the summertime appeal of the original Pimm's No. 1 cup. The rye whiskey-based Pimm's No. 5 Cup, soon followed, initially distributed only in Canada, but later sold in the UK as well. Lastly, Pimm's No. 6 Cup, made with vodka, emerged on the scene.

If none of these other Pimm's cups sound familiar, it's because they didn't hang around for very long. A company called Diageo purchased the product line in 1969, and (somewhat inexplicably) wasted no time kicking Pimm's No. 2-5 cups to the curb. Eventually, the vodka version disappeared from shelves as well. The original Pimm's No. 1 Cup was retained because gin is king in Britain. But that wasn't the last of the other Pimm's. The rum and vodka Pimm's were brought back in 2004 and rebranded as Winter Cup and Vodka Cup. In addition to these varieties, innovative bartenders around the world appreciate Pimm's No. 1 for its relatively low-alcohol content and agreeable flavor and use it as a base for a countless variety of cocktails.