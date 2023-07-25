13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Pierogi

You've certainly picked up a pack or two of frozen pierogi at the supermarket when you're on a time crunch and needed something quick for dinner. They cook fast in the oven or a pan, and they are great for a tasty dinner to feed the family. But they're certainly not anything like authentic handmade pierogi — especially not if you're of Polish descent, and have had the opportunity to try the real thing from a recipe passed down through generations. These small, filled dumplings trace back centuries to Poland, and have since developed cultural sweet spots in the United States, where people of all backgrounds enjoy them at local restaurants and festivals.

But if you've ever tried to make handmade pierogi, you know it's not an easy process. Unless you have a skilled pierogi maker in the family who can help you out, doing it alone can be overwhelming. There's the dough that needs to have the right consistency and thickness, the filling that needs to taste right and have a perfect texture, and so many other variables that can make or break authentic pierogi. That's why we're breaking down the top mistakes everyone makes when cooking pierogi, so that you can avoid disappointing your Polish grandma with your pierogi-making skills, or lack thereof.