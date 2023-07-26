Will McDonald's Be Open On Labor Day 2023?

The traditional Labor Day celebration, at least as TV commercials tend to portray it, features a backyard barbecue, picnic, or similar celebration. Not everyone has the time or space for such things, however. If you're not able to throw a big hunk of meat on the grill, that's okay, you still have options for enjoying a holiday meal. As long as there's a McDonald's in your vicinity (which seems likely, as the farthest you can possibly be from one of these in the continental United States is 120 miles), Big Macs, fries, and McCrispys are all on the menu, because yes, most McDonald's restaurants will be open on Labor Day.

McDonald's has been open on Labor Day in previous years. Nor does there seem to be any chain-wide policy of closing on such a holiday, or really on any holidays, as far as we can tell. There is one caveat, though. A company representative told Country Living that franchisees run all but 5% of Mickey D's locations and they have the ability to decide for themselves whether they will or will not stay open on any given holiday. If you really want to be sure of getting your Quarter Pounder fix over Labor Day weekend, you can always find the contact info for your local store by using McDonald's restaurant locator.