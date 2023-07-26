Why You Maybe Shouldn't Try TikTok's Perpetual Stew Trend

If you stay ahead of the social media curve, chances are you've come across the latest sensation sweeping TikTok — the captivating "perpetual stew" trend. At the forefront of this trend is Annie Rauwerda (@depthsofwikipedia), a TikTok user whose vegan stew has been simmering away for an impressive 40-plus days at a charming park in Bushwick. In a heartwarming twist, visitors contribute vegan-friendly ingredients to the ever-evolving potluck, making it a collaborative and flavorful experience.

While it has sparked innovative flavors that have propelled adventurous foodies into a frenzy, this perpetual stew trend may not be entirely safe. Meal kit delivery company HelloFresh sheds light on potential health risks associated with this practice, cautioning against the possibility of food poisoning (Via The Gazette).

Advising against the perpetual stew craze, Hello Fresh's head chef, Mimi Morley, explains, "The longer the stew sits, the higher the risk of food poisoning." She adds, "Ingredients rich in nitrates, like celery, parsley, spinach, and other green leafy vegetables, grow more toxic with repeated reheating. Similarly, potatoes shouldn't be overcooked, which is inevitable if you're simmering them for extended periods, as this can lead to the formation of acrylamide ... Not only that, leaving the stew in a pot for weeks also exposes the food to bacteria and other harmful microorganisms." So if you're eager to give the TikTok trend a shot in your kitchen, it's essential to approach it with caution. Remember, your health comes first!