Mozzarella Sticks From Sam's Club Are Being Recalled Over Allergy Concerns

Appetizer lovers, check your freezers. If you're a fan of ooey, gooey fried cheese and are a Sam's Club shopper, you may have purchased frozen mozzarella sticks that have been affected by a recent recall. Per an announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Rich Products is recalling its Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks and they are being pulled from freezer shelves. Affected packages of the mozzarella sticks were sold at Sam's Club locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA reports that 15 packaged boxes of distributed Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks may have been contaminated with egg and soy due to a mistake made when the mozzarella sticks were produced. Neither egg nor soy are listed as ingredients on the boxes.

The boxes of recalled mozzarella sticks were sold in 5-pound boxes marked with a best-by date listed as 12/28/2024 and the UPC number 078742226880. The packages are black with a photo of mozzarella sticks and dipping sauce on the front and a red panel on the back that contains cooking instructions.