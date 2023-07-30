Think Before You Toss Your Fast Food Receipts

These days, every dollar saved counts. And if you hit up your favorite fast food joint and immediately throw away your receipts, you may be missing out on discounts or even freebies. Scoring these savings is probably easier than you think, and doesn't even require joining a loyalty program.

Many popular casual and fast food chain restaurants offer coupon codes to customers who complete a satisfaction survey. McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Subway, IHOP, and others have been known to offer a free item or BOGO deal as a thank you when customers take the time to complete a survey or submit a review. To see if your transaction was eligible, make it a habit to read — or at least skim — your receipts. Often there is a QR code or website link connecting you to a survey. But some of these surveys and awards come with a deadline, so be sure to check right away. While some coupons limit how many times a customer can claim a discount, these limits rarely apply to satisfaction surveys if your transaction is selected.

When restaurants offer incentives for answering experience surveys, it's a win-win: It helps with quality control, kind of like a casual version of being a mystery shopper, plus you save money. But that's not the only way to save.