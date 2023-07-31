There's An 'ATM' That Dispenses Fresh Salmon Instead Of Cold Hard Cash

Salmon lovers, take note: there is a place in the world where you don't have to go to the grocery store to get a nice fillet of Nordic salmon. This isn't a dream world, either, and — perhaps most surprisingly — it's not even in the country where the salmon comes from. It's in Singapore. The incredible city-state is home to "ATMs" (aka vending machines) that sell raw salmon.

Norwegian Salmon ATMs first cropped up in the East Asian country in early 2019, and they're pretty much what you'd expect from their name: metal boxes that dispense salmon when you put in your money (not cash, though) and take your pick. Several options exist, from a 200-gram salmon fillet, a serving of smoked salmon, or even salmon sashimi (which includes five pieces, a fork, and soy sauce).

But how can you get fish that's actually fresh from a vending machine? The metal box maintains a constant temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that the fish can stay fresh for up to two years — but the usually brisk pace of vending machine sales means that the salmon is usually long gone before that, especially with the product's competitive pricing: a salmon fillet costs 3.90 — less than $3 in American money. The company first opened in Singapore's Wisteria shopping mall, but since then, has expanded across the island. As strange as a salmon-vending machine sounds, it's not as surprising in the Singaporean context.