Discontinued Red Robin Burgers We'll Sadly Never See Again

Red Robin has had quite a number of burgers on its menu that it has discontinued. Unfortunately, when your favorite burger disappears, the temptation to visit dwindles drastically. The burgers at Red Robin are so unique that the combination of sauces and toppings makes each burger a great experience. Even if you make substitutions to try to get something close to discontinued Red Robin burgers that you've loved, it's usually impossible to get the exact flavor combination you're missing. Sometimes, it's because the right sauce isn't available anymore, but other times it's the lack of major ingredients.

In 2020, Red Robin cut 55 menu items that never seemed to return after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided and restaurants returned to normal. Having more menu items with ingredients it could mix and match reduced waste. Like at other restaurants and fast food chains across the U.S., menu streamlining seems like it's here to stay. So, we're afraid these discontinued burgers may never grace Red Robin's menu again. Many of the discontinued burgers, like the El Ranchero burger and the Smoky Jack Tavern Double burger, had unique flavors you may have grown to love. If you see one of your favorite burgers on our list, we're sorry. While you can try your hand at recreating them at home or making menu substitutions, you're likely to never experience that exact flavor combination again.