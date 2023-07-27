McDonald's Hamburglar Meme Is A TikTok Grimace Trend Wannabe

It seems McDonald's is in its "How do you do, fellow kids?" era as the fast food chain has attempted to muscle its way into a meme its social media team is just barely Gen Z enough to understand. After the recent viral Grimace shake trend saw thousands of TikTok users acting as unpaid advertisers for the McDonald's brand through hilarious comedy horror skits, it seems McDonald's has tried to enter the world of viral TikTok trends, this time on their own terms.

A social media post shared by McDonald's official Instagram account displays another iconic mascot, The Hamburglar, beneath text referencing a viral TikTok sound bit of a woman shouting "Attenzione Pickpocket!" The original video blew up online after a woman called attention to pickpockets in Venice, known for preying on unsuspecting tourists. Since then, the audio has been used in a number of humorous formats, being used in everything from adorable cat videos to customers complaining about high gratuity at restaurants.

With its latest Instagram post, McDonald's hoped to take part in the viral craze by featuring another one of its mascots. But it's unlike the Hamburglar receives the same response.