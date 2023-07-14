The Grimace Trend Was Bigger Than Anyone Could Imagine - Even McDonald's

Thanks to the wild antics of McDonald's fans on social media, the weeks following the birthday of one of the chain's most recognizable mascots on June 12, 2023, will go down in fast food history. The feral Grimace shake trend following the ginormous taste bud's birthday caused an unexpected internet explosion that had the world seeing purple. Once the character's milkshake flavor was released, a treat made vividly lavender by a vegetable-based ingredient, it wasn't long before creators ran with it, literally. The trend involved sippers running for their lives from Grimace, meeting a creatively-staged demise after ingesting the shake, and spewing purple everywhere from parking lots to secluded forests.

If you thought this whole thing was a curated marketing tactic spread by the Golden Arches itself, you'd be mistaken. Credit goes to TikTok user @thefrazmaz for starting the trend, which circulated the internet organically. McDonald's was constantly asked about its role in all this. The company's Head of Social Media, Guillaume Huin, responded in a tweet on July 12, explaining that everyone at Mickey D's initially wasn't sure what to do amidst all the welcomed chaos. As much as the chain would like to have conceptualized this campaign, "This was a level of genius creativity and organic fun that I could never dream about or plan for — it was all from the fans, and the fans only." His team's only role in it "was giving the 'tools' to play with" during Grimace's reintroduction.