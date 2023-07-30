McDonald's Secret Menu Cotton Candy Soda Is Giving Us Carnival Vibes

Although we don't hear too much about the McDonald's secret menu, it's a very real thing. Like the regular menu, the secret menu includes a wide range of items, from the McCrepe and the Apple Pie McFlurry, to the Chicken McGriddle and the McBrunch Burger. The chain even has a secret drink that allegedly tastes like cotton candy.

Considering how McDonald's doesn't have a cotton candy maker in its kitchen, let alone any other menu items that would incorporate cotton candy flavors, how do employees pull off a cotton candy soda? Apparently, it's as simple as mixing together Sprite and a few pumps of French vanilla syrup. This drink is bizarre in a few ways, with the most obvious being the fact that someone randomly thought to mix Sprite and vanilla, and at a McDonald's, no less. What's more, these two ingredients coming together to create a carnivalesque cotton candy flavor is just entirely beyond our understanding. Or is it?