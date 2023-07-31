How Appetizers Became The First Thing To Order Off Menus

With the rise of the "girl dinner" trend that has taken over TikTok, which almost exclusively involves a collection of different ingredients and small finger foods, it's clear that we all love a good appetizer plate. After all, what is "girl dinner" if not a sampler platter of all your favorite things currently hanging out in your fridge? Whether you prefer to snack on salami and cheese or chips and dip, appetizer food remains supreme for those moments when you're looking to enjoy a little bit of everything before you're ready for a full meal. All the discussion of where and when appetizer plates has us wondering: How did appetizers become the warm-up act for the entrees ahead? Suddenly, we no longer consider wings and pretzel bites meal-worthy, setting them aside in smaller portions to consume prior to the main event.

Surprisingly, appetizers have been around for centuries. Ancient Greeks and Romans would lay out foods similar to what we would recognize as the modern charcuterie board, allowing guests to graze on fruits and cheeses while the main meal was still being prepared. Around the 1860s, appetizers became commonplace in America. It was considered classy and high-end for a host to have appetizers displayed before a dinner party or a restaurant to showcase its chef's work in small portions prior to the main course. In recent decades, these bite-sized plates are the first choice you'll make at a restaurant, hoping to get hungry guests excited about all the possibilities the menu has to offer.