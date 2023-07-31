Strange Things Everyone Ignores About The Hamburger Helper Mascot

If you're a follower of fiction at all, you know that some characters become so burned in our consciousness that we forget that said characters weren't regulars on our favorite shows or in our favorite book series until much, much later in the story. Consider Ahsoka Tano in the "Star Wars" universe or Dobby, the house elf, in the "Harry Potter" franchise, and you'll understand what we mean here. We begin our article about the Hamburger Helper mascot with such examples to remind foodies that, although the visage of the glove now lives branded in our memories, it's best to remember that this famous mascot wasn't introduced when Hamburger Helper was born. The gloved one, or Lefty, burst onto the scene almost a decade after Hamburger Helper boxed dinners hit the market.

But like all good mascots, Lefty grew on us in such a way that he has now become the face of Hamburger Helper. We can no more imagine a Hamburger Helper without the gloved one than we can imagine "Harry Potter" without Dobby. In hindsight, it seems odd that Lefty's ubiquity doesn't seem so strange to us, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. In the interest of bringing you all the details, we've gathered a smattering of quirky facts about the Hamburger Helper mascot that we think you should know.