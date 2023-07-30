Fast Food Sweet Tea Ranked From Worst To Best

You might say, "the best things in life are sweet," and that couldn't be truer, especially when it comes to sipping on a perfect glass of sweet tea. This iconic beverage has nestled itself onto menus at fast food joints across the United States, guaranteeing a refreshing ride that takes us straight to those warm, sunny Southern moments. As sweet tea sales shoot skyward in the summer heat, one question lingers: With all these choices, which fast food joints serve up the finest sweet tea?

Mind you, not all sweet teas are crafted equally. With a heap of fast food chains giving their spin on this beloved Southern drink, finding the crème de la crème can feel like chasing a firefly on a steamy summer night. But fear not! We've got your back. We've searched far and wide across blogs and reviews by fast food fanatics and genuine Southerners who appreciate the excellence of their cherished beverage. Armed with their wisdom, we've compiled a trusty roster of fast food sweet teas, both heavenly and downright swampish. Ready to explore the delights and the dregs? Here are some the worst and best fast food sweet teas out there.