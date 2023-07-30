Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg's Friendship Carries Over To The Plate

Although Martha Stewart is the professional chef of the two, Snoop Dogg has shared some of his own cooking knowledge. According to an interview with Insider, Snoop once taught Stewart to make an impressive Lobster Newburg. This dish is made with lobster, sherry, egg yolk, butter, flour, and a variety of vegetables and seasonings. Hilariously, Snoop isn't a fan of lobster himself. "He won't touch a lobster, but he will cook Lobster Newburg. I thought that was really funny," Stewart said.

Of course, Snoop is a musician at heart, so it made sense that he shared his sound-based bacon method with Stewart. "So I taught her about sound and food, not just looking at it and seeing if it's done, but it's a certain sound that the bacon will make to let you know that it's done," Snoop said to InsideHook. "Food talks to you."

As far as Snoop is concerned, he's hoping to eventually perfect the fried chicken recipe he touted as his favorite. "I still don't know how to make it, but that dish right there is a dish that I would love to perfect," he told Insider. Maybe next time she decides to impart cooking wisdom, Martha and Snoop can prepare the chicken together.