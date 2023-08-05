Discontinued 7-Eleven Slurpee Flavors That Need To Make A Comeback
Given its enormous popularity and commercial success, 7-Eleven's Slurpee may be one of the most important frozen beverages of all time. The Slurpee is sold in 7-Elevens in 19 different countries and it became an outright cultural phenomenon in America. The most iconic aspect of the Slurpee is its constantly rotating selection of mixable flavors. Dozens of new Slurpee flavors are introduced across the world every month, totaling hundreds of flavors since its inception in 1965. Naturally, this means that some truly delicious flavors get lost in the mix.
This should come as no surprise, though. There is only room for so many Slurpee flavors in-store, especially given the popularity of permanent flavors like Blue Raspberry, Wild Cherry, and Coca-Cola. Usually, promotional flavors come and go quickly and quietly. But when fans make enough buzz about a discontinued flavor, these flavors can occasionally see a return to stores. 7-Eleven has already revived some mouthwatering flavors both permanently and temporarily, but there are still so many more irreplaceable flavors that deserve a comeback. We've rounded up a few of the Slurpee flavors that we would like to return to the Slurpee machine once more.
Cotton Candy
Every Slurpee flavor on this list has a respectable following, but none have inspired a cult-like devotion quite like the Cotton Candy Slurpee. This is the only Slurpee flavor to date that has a sock puppet Twitter account that demands its return every day. The worst part is that it tweets at a parody brand account ... or maybe that's the best part?
Anyway, Cotton Candy was first offered as a flavor for a limited time during the summer of 2017. Yet fans continued to demand this flavor well after its seasonal production. Cotton Candy was brought back once in 2019 for another limited run, but it still somehow fell shy of becoming a permanent flavor. Between the sock puppet Twitter account and other excitable online fans, there certainly seems to be an observable demand there.
For now, true devotees can make a trek out to Ohio, where many regional 7-Eleven stores permanently carry the Cotton Candy Faygo flavor. It may not be the exact same recipe as the OG Cotton Candy Slurpee flavor, but it's better than nothing.
Sour Patch Watermelon
In spite of already experiencing two highly successful runs in 7-Elevens nationwide, Sour Patch Watermelon is somehow still not a permanent Slurpee flavor. This is a total blunder on the part of 7-Eleven, as the Sour Patch Watermelon flavor is the first limited-time offer ever to outsell Wild Cherry and Coca-Cola, the perennial favorites.
It was an immediate success when it was first offered in 2015. And it was just as popular when it came back in 2018. But now that it's been years since fans have had a taste of this refreshingly tart slushy, they are starting to experience withdrawals. One Twitter user asked, "What the hell is in that sour patch kids watermelon slurpee flavor? Is it crack? Be honest." Another Twitter user indicated habit-forming qualities in this beverage, writing, "i hope now that its almost summer time 7/11 brings back the sour patch watermelon slurpee."
Sour Patch Watermelon Slurpees aren't literally addictive, of course; there's no scientific evidence that any Slurpees are truly habit forming. Nevertheless, 7-Eleven executives, if you are reading this, only you have the power to save these poor "addicts." Their absolution comes in the form of that sweet, pink slush.
Banana
Artificial banana flavoring is a contentious topic amongst candy enthusiasts. To some, it tastes overwhelmingly artificial; to others, it tastes like pure nostalgia. Everyone seems to agree it doesn't really taste like bananas, but that's beside the point. In this case, flavor comebacks aren't supposed to please everyone — they only need to satisfy Slurpee eccentrics like the rabid Banana Slurpee fans on social media.
The Banana Slurpee has been highly recommended on Reddit in the past, where one user positively compared it to the Banana Laffy Taffy. Another user said they closely associated the flavor with their childhood. Someone recently tweeted at everyone's favorite parody 7-Eleven brand account, "can you help bring back the old Banana Slurpee flavor?" Sadly, neither 7-Eleven nor the fake 7-Eleven Twitter account has obliged this person.
Although it is not an all-time classic on the level of Wild Cherry, Banana clearly has its own following. And its comeback is officially overdue.
Mountain Dew Pitch Black
At first take, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Slurpee might come off as just another generic seasonal Mountain Dew flavor. But it is much more than that. This black grape-flavored slushy is one of the best of all time and absolutely deserves another return to stores. Pitch Black has been brought back once since its initial release in the summer of 2006, but that was for only one season in 2019. For many fans, enough time has passed to warrant a demand for its return.
To make its absence from the Slurpee universe all the more painful, Pitch Black just recently underwent a limited return in soda form in 2023. And if Pitch Black is popular enough to see a comeback in the soda world, it is definitely popular enough to see a comeback in the Slurpee world. Of the dozens of Mountain Dew-flavored Slurpees that have been produced, none have even come close to the citrusy sweetness of Pitch Black. Please give it one more chance, 7-Eleven.
Peach Lemonade
The sweetness of the peach and the tartness of the lemon provide a delightful contrast that cannot be beaten on a hot day. Simply put, the Peach Lemonade Slurpee has no right to be this refreshing. This rare flavor originally launched in 2016 and has hardly been seen since. Instead, 7-Eleven has opted to experiment with new lemonade combinations like Mango Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade Bliss. These flavors are tasty in their own right, but the message from the people has not changed. They say, "bring back the peach lemonade slurpee."
People have been calling for the return of the Peach Lemonade Slurpee ever since its limited release came to an end in 2016. Looking back at the comments of a promotional Facebook video from that time period, fans were quick to champion its return. And it is possible this flavor may have recently seen a return to stores. One Reddit user spotted the Peach Lemonade Slurpee at 7-Eleven in 2022, but there is no marketing or online discussion to further indicate that this marked an official comeback. Until that happens, the Peach Lemonade fanatics will be waiting in the wings.
Fanta: Oddball Orange
It's been over a decade since anyone has had a taste of the elusive Oddball Orange Slurpee. However, loyal enthusiasts have not forgotten the zesty citrus flavors of this kumquat-flavored beverage. That's not to say that Oddball Orange was particularly popular, though. On the contrary, it never really took off in spite of receiving positive reviews. But American audiences haven't had time to acclimate to this Chinese fruit.
The Oddball Orange flavor was only offered in the first half of the summer of 2013, which was probably not enough time for Slurpee enthusiasts to warm up to kumquats. True, kumquat may not be the trendiest flavor in today's market, either, but you can't ask for what you don't know you want. Bringing back the Fanta: Oddball Orange Slurpee could mean putting kumquats on the map. It would also be a welcome delight for both longtime fans and those eager to experience this slushy for the first time.
Fanta: Sour Green Apple
Fanta's Sour Green Apple Slurpee is a classic example of a limited-time offering that is way too good to stay seasonal. It was first offered in 2014, and fans received the lip-smackingly tart new flavor positively. One Twitter user said, "Sour green apple slurpee is crack." Now that it has been gone for a while, online users regularly tweet at everyone's favorite parody brand Twitter account messages like, "Please bring back the green apple slurpee!!!!" But they have not yet been heard.
The sour apple flavor profile clearly still has mass appeal, though. In fact, 7-Eleven released its own Sour Green Apple Slurpee in 2022 as a limited edition autumn flavor. But this time, they did so without the help of Fanta. Despite how inherently good the combination of sour apple flavor and refreshing icy texture is, 7-Eleven's version didn't elicit quite the same level of excitement from fans. This has true believers still hoping for the return of the superior Fanta Sour Green Apple flavor down the road. Time has yet to tell if Fanta Sour Green Apple will see a return in a fall to come, but hopes are high.
Cherry Diet Coke Slurpee
Diet sodas and sugar-free slushies are popular because they can be binged with considerably less guilt by habitual drinkers of flavored beverages. In fact, we likely all have a few diet soda addicts in our lives. So why didn't the Cherry Diet Coke Slurpee last more than a month after its limited-time release in 2014? The reason actually has to do with a manufacturing issue rather than a demand issue.
People were downright thrilled about the initial release of the Cherry Diet Coke Slurpee. One Twitter user wrote, "7 11 has diet coke slurpee, my diabetic dream came true." Another wrote, "This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life. Thank heaven there is now a diet cherry coke slurpee at #7eleven to help me thru." Suffice it to say that the demand for a low-calorie, sugar-free Slurpee was absolutely there. But the Cherry Diet Coke Slurpee had to be pulled from stores early anyway because the product wasn't freezing consistently. Apparently, diet sweeteners don't provide the same level of viscosity control as sugar, which makes it challenging to keep sugar-free Slurpees frozen in the machine. But that was back in 2014.
In the last 10 years, we've seen the advent of self-driving vehicles, cloud computing, and virtual reality. So it should be fair to assume that some advances have been made in the food science and-or slushy machine fields, right? If not, then 7-Eleven is leaving an obvious market gap in one of their most popular products. We would like to humbly encourage those hard-working beverage development scientists to get back on the Cherry Diet Coke Slurpee train because this low-calorie frozen treat deserves another chance.
Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries
According to search data from Google, Cap'n Crunch is one of the 10 most popular cereals in America. And yet Crunch Berry enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries Slurpee for far too long. This cereal-flavored slushy was first offered in the summer of 2018 as a limited-time offer and hasn't seen even a temporary return to stores since then.
The response to its discontinuation was downright tragic, with users offering comments like, "I loved the captain crunch slurpee from 7/11. My heart will never be as broken as the day they stopped selling those." Another user wrote (admittedly, to that infamous 7-Eleven brand parody account with no actual connection to the real 7-Eleven), "I need @7eleven to bring back the Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries Slurpee from 2018 please and thank you." Unfortunately, only the real 7-Eleven can heal the pain felt by enthusiasts of the Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries Slurpee. And all one can do is hope that 7-Eleven is listening.
Birthday Cake
Can it just be 7-Eleven's birthday every day? Aside from the fact that 7-Eleven typically gives away free Slurpees on its makeshift birthday of July 11th, it also typically debuts some enticing limited-time flavors like the Jones Soda Birthday Cake flavor it released in 2021. But the flavor was only slated to last from June through August, which simply wasn't enough time for birthday cake aficionados to get their fill.
The Birthday Cake Slurpee was well-received, with the flavor being so accurate to the source material that one customer who tried it assumed that it must have actual frosting mixed in. It was considered an overall upgrade over past vanilla-based flavors while it was around, but there hasn't been anything quite like it ever since. Now the only time it sees a mention on social media is when someone demands 7-Eleven to "Pls bring back the birthday cake slurpee."
It's possible that corporate executives consider the flavor too sweet for regular rotation. After all, very few people incorporate birthday cake into their regular diet. But Slurpee flavors have never been normal. They have always been about indulging, and for many people, birthday cake is the ultimate indulgence. Hence, we eagerly await its return in Slurpee form.
Peeps
Peeps are a divisive flavor amongst candy connoisseurs. In fact, in a recent survey, 25% of correspondents rated the flavor of Peeps a 10/10 while 16 percent rated them a 0/10 (via Finance Buzz). It doesn't get more divisive than that. But assuming those numbers translate to the frozen beverage world, the Peeps Slurpee is still a legitimate contender for a comeback.
The Peeps Slurpee was first offered around Easter 2020, and it went away with the spring season. But people immediately demanded its return. One fan on Twitter wrote, "hi @7eleven can u bring back the peep marshmallow slurpee flavor i miss it." The obvious issue with bringing back this flavor is that Peeps are typically considered a seasonal treat. They simply won't have the same level of cultural relevance year-round. But real fans know that even after you strip away all of the seasonal context, Peeps is a Slurpee flavor that stands on its own. If nothing else, it would be great to see the Peeps Slurpee return for every Easter to come.
Manzanita Sol
Nothing can fill the hole that the Manzanita Sol Slurpee has left in the slushy landscape. This limited-edition Slurpee flavor was based on an iconic Mexican Soda and was released as a part of a regional soda collection tested in the summer of 2016. The flavor has not yet seen a return to its test market in Texas, nor a national debut of any kind.
This is a shame, as its crisp, sweet flavor has yet to be matched by any other apple-flavored Slurpee. It is very similar to the soda version of Manzanita Sol, which itself is reminiscent of sparkling apple juice. The limited time offering garnered all-caps level excitement on Twitter for fans of the soda, but it didn't move the needle enough to make it a candidate for national distribution. Ultimately, this Mexican soda lacks broader American brand recognition, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it doesn't deserve a comeback of its own.
Nerds Slurpee
As is the case with most of 7-Eleven's candy-inspired collaborations, the Nerd Slurpee was an instant success. The company debuted this limited-edition flavor in 2019 and with the initial flood of positive feedback, it would have been reasonable to think that it might have stuck around longer. But the flavor came and went all too fast, leaving many craving for more.
One fan recently called for 7-Eleven to "bring back the Nerds Slurpee or send me a lifetime supply." Another fan echoes this sentiment. The flavor was clearly beloved. One of the most interesting things about the Nerds Slurpee is the fact that it incorporated the dual-flavor combination made iconic by Nerds' packaging. This Slurpee being simultaneously grape and strawberry-flavored made it all the more delightful to combine with other flavors, which is the best part about ordering a Slurpee. That's not to say it needed to be combined with anything, though. The Nerds Slurpee was great on its own and would be a fantastic flavor to see again.