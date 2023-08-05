Discontinued 7-Eleven Slurpee Flavors That Need To Make A Comeback

Given its enormous popularity and commercial success, 7-Eleven's Slurpee may be one of the most important frozen beverages of all time. The Slurpee is sold in 7-Elevens in 19 different countries and it became an outright cultural phenomenon in America. The most iconic aspect of the Slurpee is its constantly rotating selection of mixable flavors. Dozens of new Slurpee flavors are introduced across the world every month, totaling hundreds of flavors since its inception in 1965. Naturally, this means that some truly delicious flavors get lost in the mix.

This should come as no surprise, though. There is only room for so many Slurpee flavors in-store, especially given the popularity of permanent flavors like Blue Raspberry, Wild Cherry, and Coca-Cola. Usually, promotional flavors come and go quickly and quietly. But when fans make enough buzz about a discontinued flavor, these flavors can occasionally see a return to stores. 7-Eleven has already revived some mouthwatering flavors both permanently and temporarily, but there are still so many more irreplaceable flavors that deserve a comeback. We've rounded up a few of the Slurpee flavors that we would like to return to the Slurpee machine once more.